A worker hurt after falling during construction of the replacement for the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre has died.

The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident on 4 September..

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "Our inquiries are continuing, with officers working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

"Our thoughts are with the family of this man at this very sad time."

Constructors Robertson earlier said a sub-contractor had been involved in the incident.

The Event Complex Aberdeen conference, exhibition and entertainment venue is scheduled to open in 2019.

Plans for the new venue were approved in March 2015.