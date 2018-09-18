Oil giant Shell is to return staff to a two-weeks offshore, three-weeks onshore work pattern in the North Sea.

The company made the announcement to its workforce in Aberdeen on Tuesday following a review.

Most Shell staff had been working offshore for three weeks then spending four weeks onshore, since the downturn in North Sea production about three years ago.

Shell said it did not foresee job losses as a result of the changes.

In April, an Offshore Contractors Association report said spending three weeks at a time offshore had left many oil workers feeling they were suffering substantial fatigue and were more likely to experience psychological distress.

Difficult to recover

The report suggested many had also found it more difficult to recover from the rota pattern.

The aim of the Shell review was to "continue to drive offshore productivity, to address some issues from offshore personnel and to manage our business".

Due to decommissioning activity, Shell does not plan any changes to operations on the Brent Alpha or Brent Bravo platforms, however Brent Charlie will move to the new rota.

The company said the changes were due to be implemented in the second quarter of 2019.