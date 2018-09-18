Five charged following Ellon park assault
- 18 September 2018
Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been charged following an assault in a park in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened in Gordon Park at about 02:00 on Saturday.
A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said two men aged 21, two aged 25 and 43, and the 15-year-old had been charged. The men have been reported to the procurator fiscal, and are expected in court at a later date.
The teenager will be reported to the youth justice management unit.