An MP has written to NHS Grampian and the Scottish government amid ongoing concerns about pregnant women in Moray travelling to Aberdeen to give birth.

It follows reports a mother-to-be from Fochabers had to take a taxi to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

The maternity unit at Dr Gray's in Elgin has been downgraded due to staffing shortages.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said "urgent" action was needed.

NHS Grampian encouraged the family involved to make contact.

Women considered to be at risk currently have to have their babies elsewhere due to the Elgin downgrading.

Mr Ross told BBC Scotland: "I was shocked he [the taxi driver] had to arrange a collection for a pregnant mum in labour to go to Aberdeen.

"I don't think it's suitable in this day and age, for that mother to be sat in the back with contractions to go to the maternity unit at Aberdeen, and for the driver to be concerned.

"I have already written to NHS Grampian and to Jeane Freeman the health secretary, because these are concerns that have been raised for some time.

"Since it was first raised, the downgrading of the maternity unit at Dr Gray's, people were worried about the journey between Moray and Aberdeen. Now it's come to fruition. We need to see urgent changes."

'Fraught with difficulty'

He added: "I don't know the ins and outs of this specific case, I do know the taxi had been booked some time in advance."

The Keep MUM (Maternity Unit for Moray) group has been campaigning to protect services at Dr Gray's.

Keep MUM's Kirsty Watson said: "The current situation is fraught with difficulty and we are seeing the consequences of that.

"I am totally shocked to hear this story."

NHS Grampian said in a statement: "We realise that the temporary changes to maternity services at Dr Gray's are difficult for local people and we are sorry to hear of this family's experience, which can only have added to an already stressful situation.

"We would encourage them to get in touch with us so that we can investigate their concerns in full.

"Our Feedback service can be contacted on 0345 337 6338 or by email to nhsgrampian.feedback@nhs.net."