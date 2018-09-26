Image copyright Getty Images

Free health checks for fishing communities around the UK are being launched in Peterhead.

The Fishermen's Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society (SHS) charities said the SeaFit programme would be aimed at fishermen and their families.

Included will be dental checks, mental health support, and advice on drug and alcohol problems.

It is being launched in the Aberdeenshire fishing town from next Tuesday.

The aim is to offer a long-term range of services.

'Dangerous occupation'

David Dickens, chief executive of the Fishermen's Mission, said: "We know from our work in the community that the health and wellbeing needs of fishermen and their families are often just not being met.

"This event is the first of many initiatives that we will be launching around the UK over the next few months as part of the SeaFit Programme.

"All the services on offer are free and no appointment is needed, so if you live or work in the Peterhead area and you're interested in finding out more about getting SeaFit, come down to the Sea Cadets building and see what we can offer."

Peter Coulson, secretary of SHS, said: "Fishing remains the most dangerous occupation in the world and yet there are no occupational health services for fishermen.

"We hope that by bringing a range of health and wellbeing services to fishermen and their families at the harbourside we will begin to make a real and sustainable difference to their health and wellbeing."