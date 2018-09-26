Image copyright Total Image caption The Elgin platform was one of three involved in the protracted negotiations

Members of the Unite union working on three offshore platforms operated by Total have accepted a new pay deal after a long-running dispute.

Unite said the revised offer would mean a basic headline pay increase of 15% plus "substantial" bonuses as compensation for a three weeks on and three weeks off rota being retained.

The union said it had been a significantly improved offer.

Total said the 3/3 rota was necessary for the future of the business.

Unite regional industrial officer Wullie Wallace said: "Unite members have accepted the latest offer by Total on the basis of securing a number of significant improvements from the previous offer.

"This has been a long and protracted dispute following months of negotiations, but we have secured a significant victory with a 15% base increase and a substantial bonus for the workforce."

'Serious concerns'

He added: "Unite retains serious concerns over the 3/3 rota system, which we will monitor.

"On balance, our members have agreed to this new offer and all industrial action is now cancelled."

A spokesman for Total said: "We're pleased that our workforce has accepted the company's offer and that this will bring industrial action offshore to an end.

"The 3/3 rota is necessary for the long-term future of our business in the UK.

"It is a safe rota that is commonly worked throughout the North Sea and the wider global oil and gas industry."

Earlier this month, Shell said it was to return to a pattern where North Sea staff would work two weeks offshore, then three weeks onshore.