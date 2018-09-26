Offshore action ended after 15% pay rise offer accepted
Members of the Unite union working on three offshore platforms operated by Total have accepted a new pay deal after a long-running dispute.
Unite said the revised offer would mean a basic headline pay increase of 15% plus "substantial" bonuses as compensation for a three weeks on and three weeks off rota being retained.
The union said it had been a significantly improved offer.
Total said the 3/3 rota was necessary for the future of the business.
Unite regional industrial officer Wullie Wallace said: "Unite members have accepted the latest offer by Total on the basis of securing a number of significant improvements from the previous offer.
"This has been a long and protracted dispute following months of negotiations, but we have secured a significant victory with a 15% base increase and a substantial bonus for the workforce."
'Serious concerns'
He added: "Unite retains serious concerns over the 3/3 rota system, which we will monitor.
"On balance, our members have agreed to this new offer and all industrial action is now cancelled."
A spokesman for Total said: "We're pleased that our workforce has accepted the company's offer and that this will bring industrial action offshore to an end.
"The 3/3 rota is necessary for the long-term future of our business in the UK.
"It is a safe rota that is commonly worked throughout the North Sea and the wider global oil and gas industry."
Earlier this month, Shell said it was to return to a pattern where North Sea staff would work two weeks offshore, then three weeks onshore.