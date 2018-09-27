Image copyright Ryan Main

More than 130 jobs could go at Moray Council as the authority seeks to make multi-milllion pound budget savings.

Councillors have given the green light to make more than £5m of savings next year, which could see up to 136 job losses.

The minority SNP administration - which was approved in June - said it was committed to avoiding compulsory redundancies where possible.

The council will now consult with the workforce.

'Difficult times'

The authority will also consult the public on other savings including cutting library hours, cutting street sweeping and closing Elgin Community Centre.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: "There can be no doubt that there are difficult times ahead but we'll continue to invest where this will make a significant contribution towards delivering the council's vision of making life better for everyone in Moray.

"However, we all know this won't be easy and will be set in a context of continuing long-term financial constraints, which means that things will have to change and that some things will stop.

"Unfortunately this will lead to redundancies within our workforce, and we're working with staff to support them through a consultation process."