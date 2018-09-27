Image copyright Google

The operator of an Aberdeenshire care home at the centre of an investigation has gone into liquidation.

Muirhead Care Home in Alford closed at the end of August following a court application from the Care Inspectorate.

Administrators FRP Advisory LLP said all 82 members of staff had been made redundant.

Joint liquidator Iain Fraser said: "These have been particularly challenging circumstances for residents, families and employees."

He added: "We are now focused on bringing matters to a close through the collection of outstanding debtors and dealing with all staff redundancy claims."

The Care Inspectorate previously said an inspection found highly distressing conditions.

This included residents being found tied to chairs with belts, and not getting enough food.