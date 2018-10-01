Image copyright Peterhead Port Authority

Prince Charles has officially opened Peterhead's new fish market.

Saturday's opening coincided with the Aberdeenshire town's first seafood festival.

It is estimated between 4,000 and 5,000 people attended, and organisers said they now intend to run the event again next year.

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner said of the fish market: "It's a fully fit-for-purpose new building."