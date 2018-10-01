A code word campaign for people feeling unsafe on a date is rolled out across Aberdeenshire and Moray after being adopted in Aberdeen.

The Ask for Angela initiative - which was introduced in Aberdeen last year - allows people to subtly ask for help from bar staff.

Police said it worked well so would be used in the north east of Scotland.

It was the brainchild of Lincolnshire County Council, and was endorsed by Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher.