NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man faces Fraserburgh attempted murder charge

  • 1 October 2018
Saltoun Square Image copyright Google

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder in Fraserburgh.

It followed an incident at the Aberdeenshire town's Saltoun Square shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Mark Stephen, 37, who is from the town, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

He was also charged with attempted robbery, having a bladed item, and obstructing police. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Related Topics

More on this story