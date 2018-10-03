Mental health nurse staffing at HMP Grampian in Peterhead remains a concern despite improvements being made, Scotland's prison watchdog has said.

An inspection in 2015 had raised healthcare concerns at the replacement for HMP Peterhead and HMP Aberdeen which opened in 2014.

The HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland said there had been progress.

However, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben said there was an "enduring shortage" of mental health nurses in the area.

The healthcare team had previously felt "isolated and demotivated".

A return visit was carried out in June this year.

The new chief inspector of prisons reported: "What was immediately evident was the effort that had been made by the AHSCP (Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership) and HMP & YOI Grampian to address the concerns raised in 2015.

"It was also evident that a revised and more resilient governance structure had been established.

"One of the most striking changes was the positive change in the morale of the healthcare team. Staff told inspectors that they enjoyed working in the establishment now."

'Wider issue'

Her report said staffing complements had increased since the 2015 inspection.

However she said it was the "enduring shortage" of mental health nurses was "of particular concern" and was "an issue that apparently affects the wider NHS Grampian board area".

She added: "Given that the shortage of MHNs has existed for a number of years, and appears to be a wider issue, it may be that the AHSCP and NHS Grampian needs to consider alternative delivery models for mental health services within HMP & YOI Grampian.

"The prison now has a recovery action plan in place to improve and develop health services within the prison so that they meet prisoner's healthcare needs."

'Every option'

AHSCP North partnership manager Mark Simpson said he was proud of the efforts by staff "to turn things around within the healthcare centre at HMP Grampian".

He added: "Yes, we have issues in recruiting mental health nurses, however as stated in the report this is a Grampian-wide problem and as a partnership we have worked closely with the Scottish Prison Service to ensure that our healthcare staff within HMPG are well supported and that the working environment is a positive one.

"We have already put in place a number of changes, such as offering flexible working and part-time work, to how we recruit in order to attract more staff and we will continue to look at every available option when recruiting healthcare staff to HMP Grampian."

The Scottish government hailed the "excellent work" done the Scottish Prison Service and NHS staff to improve mental health services available to patients in HMP Grampian.

A spokesman added: "Addressing the issue of mental health nurse shortages highlighted in the report, we have committed to introduce 800 additional dedicated mental health professionals throughout Scotland, including prisons.

"We are taking forward a broad programme of work to improve health and social care services in Scottish prisons."