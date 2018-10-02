Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption George Murdoch, with wife Jessie

Police investigating the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 35 years ago have received dozens of calls since a fresh appeal to help catch his killer.

George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in 1983, with a cheese wire garrotte lying nearby.

The family of Mr Murdoch offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information which leads to an arrest.

Police Scotland said about 50 calls had been received since last week's new appeal.

Mr Murdoch picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end and told his control room he was heading to Culter on the evening of 29 September 1983.

He never made his destination.

About two miles into the journey, it appears Mr Murdoch turned off onto Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.

Two cyclists saw Mr Murdoch being attacked and phoned the police but when officers arrived it was too late.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police issued a picture of an identical replica of the cheese wire believed to have been used

His wife Jessie - who died in 2004 - worried about his safety, but he told her he would never resist a robber.

His money and wallet were stolen in the attack.

Det Insp Gary Winter, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "We have received a significant number of calls - around 50 - in relation to last week's appeal concerning the murder of George Murdoch in 1983, and are still taking calls today in relation to various aspects of the case.

"It is clear that despite the significant passage of time people still remember the tragic night George was murdered and want to help give his family the closure they deserve.

"We are looking to establish different uses for cheese wires at the time, an extremely unusual item for any person to have in their possession.

"The route taken that night by the killer and the violent nature of the assault are also key features of the case.

"Someone out there knows what happened to George and I hope our appeal, bravely supported by his family, has served as a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information."