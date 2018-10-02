NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man injured in Aberlour incident

  • 2 October 2018
Aberlour incident

A man is receiving medical treatment after emergency services were called to an incident in a town in Moray.

The alarm was raised in the High Street area of Aberlour at about noon.

Five fire units and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Police Scotland said a man was being treated by ambulance staff.

