Police have appealed for information following a serious crash in Aberdeen which left two motorists needing hospital treatment.

The crash happened on the city's Dyce Drive, at the junction with Kirkhill Road, at about 06:40.

The collision involved a white Kia Sportage, driven by a 27-year-old man, and a red Kia Rio, driven by a 59-year-old woman.

Both were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.