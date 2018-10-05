Police appeal after serious Aberdeen crash
- 5 October 2018
Police have appealed for information following a serious crash in Aberdeen which left two motorists needing hospital treatment.
The crash happened on the city's Dyce Drive, at the junction with Kirkhill Road, at about 06:40.
The collision involved a white Kia Sportage, driven by a 27-year-old man, and a red Kia Rio, driven by a 59-year-old woman.
Both were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.