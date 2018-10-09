Image copyright Getty Images

Good progress has been made in rectifying "important weaknesses" in the care of the elderly in Aberdeen.

A report from the Care Inspectorate and Healthcare Improvement Scotland followed an inspection in 2016 which identified problems.

It had made several recommendations, and inspectors found progress being made in most areas.

However the capacity to promptly deliver care at home to older people remained a concern.

Areas of progress included reducing delays in discharging older people from hospital.

'Great strides'

Gordon Weir, interim chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: "The review found that the health and social care partnership has responded well to most of our recommendations and implemented changes.

"Importantly, we found the partnership were equipping staff to work better together to protect adults at risk of harm."

Aberdeen City Council's integration joint board vice chairwoman Sarah Duncan said: "We have made great strides in providing better community-based services for older people in Aberdeen.

"We still have work to do to continue to improve in all areas. But we have highly dedicated and professional staff teams who are delivering high quality health and care services every day to the citizens of Aberdeen."