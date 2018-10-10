Jewellery worth tens of thousands stolen in Banff
- 10 October 2018
Jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds has been stolen from a house in Banff.
Police said the haul was taken in the Sandyhill Road area sometime between 08:00 and 18:00 on Wednesday 3 October.
Gold rings, bracelets, watches and necklaces were taken.
Police Scotland said the stolen items were worth a mid five-figure sum, and that the theft had left the owners upset due to some of the items having "great sentimental value".