Image copyright Network Rail Scotland Image caption The train was put back on the tracks on Friday

A derailed train which has stopped services between Aberdeen and Dundee since Wednesday has been put back on the tracks.

The train derailed at Stonehaven on Wednesday evening, leading to the closure of the line, with replacement bus services being used.

Network Rail Scotland said the train was re-railed on Friday morning.

Services remain suspended, with disruption likely to continue until at least 15:00.

Ten sleepers now need to be replaced, and work also needs to be carried out on the points system at the scene.