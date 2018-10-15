Image copyright North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust

A turntable ladder fire engine which started service in 1956 needs a home in the north east of Scotland to help it survive the coming winter months.

The appliance began life with the North Eastern Fire Brigade, and then Grampian Fire Brigade, before being decommissioned in the 1980s.

It has since moved from home to home, and now needs a new base.

The North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust is appealing for a building big enough to protect it from the elements.

The 15-ton Dennis appliance is about 30ft (9m) long, including the ladder protruding at the front, about 11ft (3.3m) high, and the space would also need to be about 10ft (3m) wide to allow the doors to open.

'Closer the better'

The new home would ideally be for about five months from November until the end of April.

After serving in Aberdeen, the appliance had initially found a home at the transport museum in Alford.

It has latterly been at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's North Anderson Drive site in Aberdeen, but space is now at a premium and there is only room for the heritage trusts's two oldest vehicles.

Image copyright North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust Image caption The appliance was repainted in wartime colours for VE Day celebrations

The engine - which has a ladder capable of extending to 100ft (30m) - takes part in many fundraising events around the country. The last of the season was in Inverurie on Saturday.

Maurice Dodd, of the North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust, told the BBC Scotland news website: "Unfortunately there is not enough space to house this larger vehicle."

Mr Dodd, who was with the fire service for 44 years, said of any potential new homes: "The closer the better, if not Aberdeen then somewhere like Ellon, Inverurie or Stonehaven that would allow us regular visits to check it and keep it clean, keep the tyres inflated, and make sure the battery holds its power.

"We are hoping for a positive response."

Anyone with the possible home for the turntable ladder fire engine can make contact by email via mauricedodd@btinternet.com