Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Olivia Nalwanga has gone missing with her baby

Police are appealing for information after a mother went missing with her two-week-old son in Aberdeenshire.

Olivia Nalwanga, 29, and her son Zeus were last seen in the Banchory Devenick area at about 07:30 on Saturday.

Ms Nalwanga is described as being black, 5ft 4in tall, with short, dark hair in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing knee length leggings and carrying luggage and a brown baby pram.

A police spokesman said her disappearance was out of character.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.