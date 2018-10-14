NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Mother missing with two-week-old son in Banchory Devenick area

  • 14 October 2018
Olivia Nalwanga Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Olivia Nalwanga has gone missing with her baby

Police are appealing for information after a mother went missing with her two-week-old son in Aberdeenshire.

Olivia Nalwanga, 29, and her son Zeus were last seen in the Banchory Devenick area at about 07:30 on Saturday.

Ms Nalwanga is described as being black, 5ft 4in tall, with short, dark hair in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing knee length leggings and carrying luggage and a brown baby pram.

A police spokesman said her disappearance was out of character.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.

