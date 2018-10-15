A man has been charged over a serious assault in Aberdeen involving a man in his 60s.

Police said the man, 29, had been charged in relation to an incident in the Deveron Road area of the city on Saturday.

The older man suffered serious facial and head injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police said the 29-year-old man had also been charged in relation to alleged theft from car crimes.

He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

A 28-year-old woman has also been charged in relation to the alleged vehicle crime.

PC Iain Fraser said: "This has been undoubtedly been a distressing incident for the community and we are grateful for its support while inquiries were carried out."