Prince Charles has toasted the news that he is to become a grandfather again "several" times, he has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Meghan's pregnancy on Monday.

The Duke of Rothesay spoke about son Prince Harry being set to become a father, as he visited Lochnagar Distillery in Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

After sampling a 30-year-old malt, he was asked if he had toasted the news, to which he replied, laughing: "Oh yes, absolutely. Several times."

The baby is due in the spring. The royal couple married in May.