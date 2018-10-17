Police are keeping an "open mind" about a possible link after a second Aberdeen bookmakers was robbed in the space of two days.

The William Hill in Summerhill Court was targeted at about 11:10 by two men said to be in their late 20s.

It followed Coral on Foresterhill Road being robbed at about 18:45 on Monday.

Det Insp John Swanney said: "At this time we need to keep an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked but I am conscious of the similarities."

At William Hill, the two men dressed in black had their faces covered. A three-figure sum of money was reported stolen.

Det Insp Swanney said: "Thankfully no-one was hurt or injured but it would have been distressing nonetheless for those involved and the other people who were in the shop at the time."

At Coral, the robbers - who also had their faces masked - escaped with what was described as a small amount of money.

The first person was described as male, about 6ft 3in tall, and of large build. The second person was 5ft 6in tall.