A "brave" effort was made to save a man who fell overboard from a fishing boat off Shetland, an inquiry has heard.

Scott Rennie, 34, from Newton Stewart, died after falling from the Ballantrae-registered King Challenger west of Scalloway in 2016.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said an "incredibly brave" effort was made.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard Kirkcudbright-based West Coast Sea Products had since made the wearing of lifejackets mandatory.

Fellow crewman Darren Rennie - no relation - dived into the sea to get a line around his unconscious crewmate.

Mr Rennie died despite what a Marine Accident Investigation Branch report said was a very quick evacuation to hospital by Coastguard helicopter.

He had been trying to unhook damaged gear on the boat.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) inspector Andrew Philips said that he was satisfied the firm had undertaken a root and branch examination of safety and had taken on board the lessons learned.

The inquiry also heard evidence from four fishermen speaking via videolink from Dumfries Sheriff Court.

It continues in Lerwick on Thursday.