Image copyright Geo Rope Image caption The work has cost about £500,000

The only road into an Aberdeenshire village which was closed for a year due to a landslip is to finally reopen.

The road into Crovie has been closed to vehicles since September last year.

Residents who felt they had effectively been "locked out" called for a swift resolution in July. The village could still be accessed on foot.

Repair work, costing about £500,000, had been expected to finish in November, but the road is now due to open at 13:00 on Friday.

Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption Residents had called for swift action

A quad bike and trailer were provided from June to help with the transport of groceries, and luggage for those renting properties during the summer holidays.

Access for emergency vehicles was already agreed.

The work was needed as the road surface had deteriorated following Storm Frank in January 2016.

Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council's infrastructure services committee, said: "This was an extremely difficult and technical situation, requiring specialist expertise and significant sums of money, so I'm very pleased to see it conclude successfully."