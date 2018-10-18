A case of BSE - so-called mad cow disease - has been confirmed at a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said a movement ban was now in place on the unnamed farm.

Investigations are under way to identify the origin of the disease - the first if its kind in Scotland in 10 years - which was found after an animal died.

The case was identified before anything entered the human food chain.

Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: "I would urge any farmer who has concerns to seek veterinary advice."

'Strict controls'

She added: "While it is too early to tell where the disease came from in this case, its detection is proof that our surveillance system is doing its job.

"We are working closely with the Animal and Plant Health Agency to answer this question."

Ian McWatt, director of operations in Food Standards Scotland, said: "There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity."

BSE stands for bovine spongiform encephalopathy.

In 2015, farming officials confirmed a case of BSE in Wales.

The cow was discovered to have BSE following routine tests carried out when an animal dies on a farm.