A driver was recorded at 84mph in a 40mph zone in Aberdeen, police have said.

The incident happened on West Tullos Road on Tuesday at about 20:30.

Police Scotland said a 28-year-old man had been charged as a result. He has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence said: "Travelling at high speeds can have catastrophic consequences."