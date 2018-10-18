Image caption The Haudagain roundabout has been a traffic bottleneck for years

A preferred bidder has been chosen for redevelopment work to ease traffic flow on a notorious Aberdeen roundabout.

Users of the Haudagain roundabout often face traffic-related delays.

The so-called Middlefield Triangle will be created when a connecting road is built between North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road.

Aberdeen City Council said Dandara had been selected as the preferred bidder following a decision by the city growth and resources committee.

Housing enclosed by the roads is being demolished.