NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Preferred bidder chosen for Aberdeen redevelopment

  • 18 October 2018
Haudagain roundabout
Image caption The Haudagain roundabout has been a traffic bottleneck for years

A preferred bidder has been chosen for redevelopment work to ease traffic flow on a notorious Aberdeen roundabout.

Users of the Haudagain roundabout often face traffic-related delays.

The so-called Middlefield Triangle will be created when a connecting road is built between North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road.

Aberdeen City Council said Dandara had been selected as the preferred bidder following a decision by the city growth and resources committee.

Housing enclosed by the roads is being demolished.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites