Image copyright Google

A council investigation into what was initially thought to be the theft of heating oil which closed a school has concluded nothing was stolen.

Methlick School in Aberdeenshire had to close on 10 January and the fuel tank incident was later investigated.

Two weeks later, Police Scotland said enquiries had established that no crime was committed.

Aberdeenshire Council launched its own "detailed" probe, which it now said had confirmed fuel was not stolen.

A spokesman said: "We have reviewed our procedures to ensure the proper verification of incidents before they are shared publicly and to ensure that such a situation does not arise again.

"While we acted in good faith at the time we would like to again apologise for the inconvenience caused to parents and pupils while the school was closed."

It is understood an individual involved no longer works with the council.