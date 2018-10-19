Test are continuing after the discovery of a case of BSE - so-called mad cow disease - at a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Precautionary movement restrictions were introduced after the disease was found in a cow from a beef herd after it died in the Huntly area.

It is the first case of its kind in Scotland in a decade.

Scotland's Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said it could be "months" before the investigation yielded definitive results.

However, she stressed that the discovery of the BSE case showed the industry's detection system was working.

Some other animals from the herd are also being destroyed as a precaution and tested.

The case, involving a five-year-old animal, was identified before entering the human food chain.

The monitoring of BSE has been an important function since the crisis of 1986 when 180,000 cattle were infected and 4.4 million slaughtered in order to eradicate the disease in the UK.

There are understood to have been 16 cases in the UK since 2011, with the last in 2015 when farming officials confirmed a case of BSE in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Ms Voas told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The animal itself is dead, she died before she was tested, and there are three other animals, possibly four, on the farm that will need to be slaughtered purely as a precautionary basis.

"We'll slaughter them, take brain stem samples and and check them."

What happened in the UK's BSE epidemic? 180,000 Cattle infected 4.4m Cattle slaughtered 1986 The year of the first recorded UK case of BSE

1996 The year of the first recorded human deaths

178 The numbers who died from the human form of mad cow disease Getty

She said the disease could occur "spontaneously" and that it was believed this was probably the case in this latest situation.

Ms Voas said: "Investigations are ongoing and it could be several months because of the nature of the disease before we are able to say with certainty.

"We do surveillance as a matter of routine as part of controls. Back in the 90s there was a big problem with BSE and we've learned an awful lot of lessons from then and there are various controls in place to make sure that never happens again.

"Every animal that dies over 48 months is tested, we test something like 20,000 samples a year from Scotland, this one was picked up as a result of that, it's the first one that's been picked up since 2008.

A country is classed as 'negligible risk' 11 years after the birth of the last known case and that status was achieved in 2016.

'No reason to panic'

Ms Voas explained: "When we got 'negligible risk' status, which was a reflection of our very low levels of disease and the controls we have in place, we were able to reduce some of the controls.

"From the point at which we confirmed this (on Thursday), we immediately we back to the previous controls that were in place until 18 months ago

"We don't have final answers yet.

"All the information we have is this is under control, there's no reason for people to panic.

"It's not the start of an outbreak, it's a single isolated case that won't affect the food chain."

Any farmer with concerns is advised to seek immediate veterinary advice.

Mad cow disease - as it is more commonly known, because of the animals' erratic behaviour and movements - destroys their brains by eating away the nerve tissue.