Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the entrance to the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire

A woman has died following a crash near the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the 38-year was in a black Volkswagen Golf that crashed on the A90 at the entrance to the Trump resort in Menie.

The accident happened at about 15:00 on Saturday and resulted in the road being closed for several hours.

Police have appealed for anyone who was on the road at the time and saw the vehicle involved to come forward.

The woman has not been named.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence said: "I can confirm that a 38-year-old female has died as a result of the collision.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this tragic time.

"We are keen to trace any drivers who may have been travelling on the road around the time and seen the vehicle prior to the collision."