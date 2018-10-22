Image copyright AFP

Energy giant BP has been granted approval for a North Sea development which it is hoped will produce 20 million barrels of oil.

The Alligin field is part of the Greater Schiehallion area off the west of Shetland.

Approval has been granted by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA). It is expected to come on stream in 2020.

BP said Alligin would see "stranded reserves" being accessed using existing infrastructure.

The energy firm had announced the development of Alligin, as well as Vorlich field in the central North Sea, in April.

BP North Sea regional president Ariel Flores said: "Six months later we have achieved regulatory approval. Always maintaining our focus on safety, we are modernising and transforming how we work in the North Sea to fully realise the potential of our portfolio."