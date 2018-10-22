A man has appeared in court charged in connection with alleged robberies at two bookmakers in Aberdeen.

The incidents last week were at Coral in Foresterhill Road and at William Hill in Summerhill Court.

Kevin Bruce, 36, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with assault by threats and robbery, and assault and robbery.

He faced other charges including attempted theft. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Police later said that a second man, aged 38, had been arrested in connection with the two bookmaker incidents.