Road closed as livestock lorry overturns in Aberdeen
- 23 October 2018
An Aberdeen road has been closed after a livestock lorry overturned.
The A947 was closed in both directions between the McDonald's roundabout and Stoneywood after the accident at about 12:30.
The driver was not seriously hurt but it is understood some of the cattle may have been injured.
Police Scotland said the road could be closed for some time due to transferring the animals to another vehicle.