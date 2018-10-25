A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery in the Heathryfold Circle area of Aberdeen.

The man has also been arrested in connection with another robbery at a store at Marchburn Drive, where small quantity of alcohol was reported stolen.

Police were made aware of the robberies at 14:20 and 14:25 on Thursday.

A female shop-worker was left needing medical treatment but has not sustained any serious injuries.