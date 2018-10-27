NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man dies during vehicle recovery on B999 in Aberdeenshire

  • 27 October 2018

A man has died after a recovery truck toppled over on a road in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on the B999 at Udny Station, near Pitmedden, during a vehicle recovery operation early on Saturday.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services and investigators attended.

The man's next of kin have been informed. Police are liaising with the health and safety executive.

