Man dies during vehicle recovery on B999 in Aberdeenshire
- 27 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a recovery truck toppled over on a road in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said the incident happened on the B999 at Udny Station, near Pitmedden, during a vehicle recovery operation early on Saturday.
The road was closed for several hours while emergency services and investigators attended.
The man's next of kin have been informed. Police are liaising with the health and safety executive.