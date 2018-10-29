Lorry driver charged after police motorcycle crash in Aberdeen
- 29 October 2018
A 47-year-old lorry driver has been charged after a police motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Aberdeen.
The incident happened last Wednesday at the Haudagain roundabout shortly before 11:40.
The police officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the accident. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police Scotland said the driver would be reported to the procurator fiscal in relation to alleged careless driving.