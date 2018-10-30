Image copyright Google Image caption Rev Alastair Gray, of Keith North Church, has been suspended

A Moray minister has been suspended after it was alleged he assaulted a woman.

Rev Alastair Gray, of Keith North Church, has been charged following an alleged incident earlier this month.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that Rev Alastair Gray is currently suspended from his duties pending the receipt of a complaint and the outcome of court proceedings.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 65-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged assault on a woman in the Keith area in October.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The Crown Office said a report had been received and was under consideration.