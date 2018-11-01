Image copyright Sepa Image caption The bypass is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson is to update MSPs on the latest timescale for the delayed Aberdeen bypass.

The £745m 28-mile (45km) bypass was approved by Scottish ministers in 2009 but faced legal action.

The project was due to open in the spring but was put back to autumn. However there have been delays with the construction of the bridge over the River Don.

The first main bypass part - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June.

Image copyright James Walker Image caption The Balmedie junction is part of the project

And the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Mr Matheson is also expected to outline discussions which have taken place with the contractors over opening the completed section of the road between Stonehaven and the Craibstone junction.

The ongoing work is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland.