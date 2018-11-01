Orkney postbox destroyed by firework
- 1 November 2018
The Royal Mail has called in police to investigate after a post box in Orkney was "destroyed by fireworks".
The box is at a junction on Sandwick Road near Dounby, known locally as Maggie Garson's corner.
A spokesperson said customers were being asked to use other postboxes until a new box could be installed.
She added that that might take "some time".