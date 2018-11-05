NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Compulsory purchase order for Aberdeen Berryden road scheme

  • 5 November 2018
Berryden corridor map Image copyright Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council is making a compulsory purchase order (CPO) as part of a major road improvement scheme.

The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project involves widening the existing road and improving the junctions between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road.

It also involves the construction of a new section of road between Ashgrove Road and the Kittybrewster roundabout.

The council already owns or controls about 80% of the land needed.

The CPO is aimed at acquiring the remaining land required for the scheme.

It would only come into effect if confirmed by the Scottish Ministers.

