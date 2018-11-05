Compulsory purchase order for Aberdeen Berryden road scheme
Aberdeen City Council is making a compulsory purchase order (CPO) as part of a major road improvement scheme.
The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project involves widening the existing road and improving the junctions between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road.
It also involves the construction of a new section of road between Ashgrove Road and the Kittybrewster roundabout.
The council already owns or controls about 80% of the land needed.
The CPO is aimed at acquiring the remaining land required for the scheme.
It would only come into effect if confirmed by the Scottish Ministers.