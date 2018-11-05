Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Craig Ross was convicted of causing death by careless driving

A driver who claimed he was impaired by leaking gas in his van before a fatal crash in Aberdeenshire has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Craig Ross, 29, crashed into 48-year-old Peterhead man William Buchan's van on the A90 near Hatton in 2016.

He was convicted of causing death by careless driving.

Judge Lord Burns said the jury had rejected the gas explanation. Ross was ordered to carry out 275 hours of unpaid work.

Jurors had heard the fridge engineer had been on his way to give a health and safety talk at a supermarket when the crash happened.

'Considerable reflection'

He struck Mr Buchan's vehicle after going onto the wrong side of the A90.

Ross told the trial that there had been a gas leak in his van and he stopped to seal a canister. He insisted he then had no memory of what then happened.

He lodged a special defence of automatism.

Lord Burns, at the High Court in Glasgow, said after "considerable reflection" about a jail sentence that Ross would instead carry out unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

Ross was also banned from driving for four years.