Image caption Jeane Freeman previously called for an action plan

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman is due to visit Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin to discuss issues around the downgrading of maternity services.

Women considered to be at risk now have to have their babies elsewhere following the downgrading, which was due to staff shortages.

In August, Ms Freeman said the plan for returning a full consultant-led maternity service needed to improve.

NHS Grampian hopes to publish its full action plan shortly.

The downgrading came into effect in July.

Remains committed

It has seen the majority of Moray babies being delivered away from Dr Gray's Hospital, the vast majority being born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

NHS Grampian recently announced it was reintroducing elective Cesarean sections earlier than planned, after recruiting additional staff.

The campaign group Keep Mum (Maternity Unit for Moray) welcomed the news, but said it would only benefit a small number of women.

The health secretary is expected to meet with the group during her visit to Elgin on Wednesday.

NHS Grampian said it remained committed to the restoration of a consultant-led service.