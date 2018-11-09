Image caption It is hoped the replica trench will help children understand life during World War One

A replica World War One trench has been unveiled at the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen ahead of the centenary of Armistice Day.

The structure - which has been constructed in the grounds of the museum - is aimed at giving visitors an insight into what life was like for soldiers 100 years ago.

The trench will not officially be open to visitors until early next year.

Some school pupils have been given an early look to aid their understanding.

Image caption It has been built at the Gordon Highlanders Museum

Image caption The trench will open to the public in February

Bryan Snelling, the museum's chief executive, told BBC Scotland: "This has been almost three years in the making from conception to what you can see now.

"It will be a wonderful legacy, we will be using it for our schools programme. It's an immersive experience.

"The volunteers and staff of the Gordon Highlanders Museum have done an amazing job delivering a long-lasting testament to the efforts and sacrifices made in Europe 100 years ago.

"We are really pleased with the final outcome."

'Small and cramped'

One schoolgirl given an advance look said: "It looks quite spacious, but if you spent months in here or even years then you would realise just how small and cramped it could be, especially with all the soldiers in it."

The replica trench has been supported by Museums Galleries Scotland through its World War One Commemoration Fund.

The Gordon Highlanders amalgamated with the Queen's Own Highlanders in 1994 to form The Highlanders (Seaforth, Gordons and Camerons).

Prince Charles was the last colonel-in-chief of the Gordon Highlanders, and retired the regiment colours in 2003.