Police appeal for phone footage of 'serious assault' in Aberdeen

  • 7 November 2018
Prohibition bar Image copyright Google

Police are appealing for mobile phone footage after a 19-year-old man was seriously assaulted at an Aberdeen bar.

The incident took place at the Prohibition bar on Langstane Place at about 01:30 on Monday 29 October.

The victim was left with serious facial injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

PC Grant Hardie said: "It is believed a number of men were involved in a disturbance between the bar and the dance floor at Prohibition."

He added: "The premises would have been busy at that time, with many people enjoying the build-up to Halloween.

"It is also understood that this incident may have been captured on mobile phone cameras. We would urge anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident to contact police."

