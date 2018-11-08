Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption The incident happened in February

Faulty wiring has been blamed for a Shetland-bound plane being forced to carry out an emergency landing at Aberdeen International Airport.

No-one was injured in the incident involving the Aberdeen to Sumburgh flight in February.

A cockpit display had said the plane's landing gear was not down, when in fact it was.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said steps had been taken to improve the reliability of the system.

The Eastern Airways Jetstream had three crew and 18 passengers on board.

The cockpit display had said that the nose landing gear was not extended and locked in place.

The crew aborted their initial landing attempt and returned to Aberdeen, performing two passes over the runway to receive visual confirmation the landing gear was down.

They then performed an emergency landing with the landing gear in place, but amid fears it could collapse after touchdown, passengers left via an over-wing exit.