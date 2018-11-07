Image caption The bypass is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland

Contractors building the Aberdeen bypass have said a delayed bridge will be completed in December.

The £745m 28-mile (45km) bypass was approved by Scottish ministers in 2009.

There have been delays with the construction of the bridge over the River Don, leading to recent heated political debate.

Galliford Try said the project would be completed in December, following "increased complexity" and weather delays in carrying out bridge repairs.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said last week there was still no definitive date for the opening.

It was due to open in the spring but was put back to autumn.

Confidence levels

Mr Matheson said: "I have been encouraged by Galliford Try's trading statement.

"Given this is bound by stock market rules, I trust this represents a true reflection of their confidence levels.

"Even more pressing, however, will be meaningful movement towards opening the remainder of the road as soon as possible."

The first main bypass part - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June.

And the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August.

The ongoing work is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland.

Preparatory work on the Aberdeen bypass began in August 2014, and construction work began in February 2015.