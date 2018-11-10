Traffic disruption as crews tackle blaze in Aberdeen pizzeria
- 10 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Motorists in Aberdeen are facing disruption after a fire broke out in a city centre restaurant.
Firefighters were called to Amarone pizzeria at 257 Union Street shortly after 10:30.
Four appliances were sent to the fire and crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.
No-one has been injured in the fire but police said Langstane Place had been closed and traffic was being disrupted on Union Street.
Diversions have been put in place.