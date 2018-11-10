NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Traffic disruption as crews tackle blaze in Aberdeen pizzeria

  • 10 November 2018
Firefighters on Union Street in Aberdeen Image copyright Eloise Walton

Motorists in Aberdeen are facing disruption after a fire broke out in a city centre restaurant.

Firefighters were called to Amarone pizzeria at 257 Union Street shortly after 10:30.

Four appliances were sent to the fire and crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

No-one has been injured in the fire but police said Langstane Place had been closed and traffic was being disrupted on Union Street.

Diversions have been put in place.

