NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over Peterhead break-ins and charity thefts

  • 12 November 2018

A man has been charged in connection with a series of break-ins - including the theft of charity tins - in Peterhead.

Police Scotland said there had been numerous break-ins and attempted break-ins to businesses and stores in the Aberdeenshire town last week.

Officers said a 27-year-old man has now been charged.

He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

