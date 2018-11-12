HSE probe after man's death on farm in Turriff
12 November 2018
A health and safety investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a farm in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to the farm in the Fisherie area of Turriff after the sudden death of the 47-year-old man at about 11:00 on Saturday.
There were said to be no suspicious circumstances.
Police Scotland is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.