A health and safety investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to the farm in the Fisherie area of Turriff after the sudden death of the 47-year-old man at about 11:00 on Saturday.

There were said to be no suspicious circumstances.

Police Scotland is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.